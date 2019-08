TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Several media outlets are reporting 4 Bama players have been suspended for the first half of the Duke game Saturday afternoon. The reports say Najee Harris, Brian Robinson, Devonta Smith and Terrell Lewis all missed a team function.

AL.com now reports freshman running back Keilan Robinson will start in place of Harris and Robinson.

The reports have not yet been confirmed by Coach Nick Saban.