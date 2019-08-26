Reliever Breslow on All Time BayBears Team

#12

Craig Breslow (2005)

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.



A Yale graduate, Breslow spent three years in the Milwaukee organization before he was released and signed by the Padres organization prior to the 2005 season. He appeared in 40 games for the BayBears in 2005 and played in the Southern League All Star Game before making his major league debut with the Padres on July 23rd. He would go on to play 576 games in 12 seasons in the big leagues as a reliever for seven teams: the Padres, Red Sox, Indians, Twins, A’s, Diamondbacks, and Marlins. He won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Breslow now serves an executive with the Chicago Cubs.

