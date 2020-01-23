MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are kicking off Thursday morning at the Reese’s Senior Bowl Summit! This event is sponsored by Alabama Power and Regions Bank.

Today the world-leading experts are brought together to share their thoughts on essential skill lessons and improvement on the field and off. They want to make sure that sports stay pure and that the foundation is on passion and not focus the attention on money.

NFL Sports agent, Nicole Lynn, explained, “ I’m a woman I want to look like this every day and I’m not going to conform and it requires for them to be comfortable with what I look like.” She talked about how powerful women in the NFL are and refuse to conform to standards of appearance.

Jeremy Schaap, ESPN Correspondent, explained, “Probably the most remarkable thing that’s happened over the past 30 is the presence of women in sports.”

