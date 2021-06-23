Reese’s Senior Bowl announces official Practice Partner, sponsorship agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reese’s Senior Bowl has announced a three-year sponsorship agreement with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux who will serve as the Official Practice Partner.

“The Walk-On’s origin story, which has fueled our vision for franchising, is built on being a ‘walk-on’ player, an underdog who is willing to put in the hard work to make their dreams a reality – much like a successful entrepreneur,” said Brandon Landry, CEO, co-founder and owner of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. “We’re excited to be supporting the Senior Bowl by celebrating underdogs as the Official Practice Partner and look forward to working together to inspire players on and off the field to continue to succeed and win.”





Photos: www.seniorbow.com

“The Senior Bowl has a longstanding history of producing future Hall-of-Famers and many of those all-time greats began their college careers as walk-ons or under-the-radar prospects who embody the Walk-On’s underdog spirit,” said Jim Nagy, Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director. “Our goal is to elevate the college football all-star game experience and partnering with an emerging national brand like Walk-On’s brings value to the people that matter most—our players and our fans.”

As part of the partnership, Walk-On’s will also serve as the 2021-2023 NFL Flag Football Season sponsor, host of the Practice Player Award ceremony, participate in the Senior Bowl Street Party and launch the inaugural Walk On’s/Senior Bowl sweepstakes.