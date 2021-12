SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A woman was arrested in Illinois Dec. 10 after she failed to make a court appearance in Gulf breeze, Fla. for vehicular homicide and DUI charges.

Roxanne Hornsby, was charged by the Gulf Breeze Police Department with vehicular homicide and DUI for a traffic crash that happened back in 2019, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Breeze Police department.