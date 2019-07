HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Florida Gators finished the 2018 season with a big win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 41-15. This capped off a 10-3 (5-3 in the SEC) season in head coach Dan Mullen’s first season in Gainesville.

Despite finishing second in the SEC East last season, the biggest storyline from the Gators in 2018 was their loss to Kentucky in Week 2. It was their first loss in 31 years to the Wildcats, who also had a 10-3 season.