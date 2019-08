MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - "When you think about it, it seems like it was only a few months ago, it's been life changing," said Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

"I've seen the smiles on my face and my family's faces. There's pride in the people you've come across, the people you've touched and the people you've coached. Everybody had a little something to do with it, even at the church. They all feel like they're a part of the Hall of Fame," said Brazile.