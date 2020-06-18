Russell Crowe to wave flag at Talladega

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe will serve as the Grand Marshal of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Alabama’s Talladega Suerspeedway.

Crowe is the star of the star of the thriller, Unhinged, that will debut July 10th – one of the first new films to come out since the beginning of the coroanvirus pandemic. Saturday’s race is officially the “Unhinged 300.” Crowe will give the command for drivers to “start your engines.” The green flag is set to drop at 4:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the ARCA Menards Series will take the green flag with the General Tire 200. Sunday’s Sprint Series event, the Geico 500, begins at 2:00 p.m. Tickets have been limited to 5,000 fans to observe proper social distancing.