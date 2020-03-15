NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA, during a pre-game ceremony before an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. The Spanish soccer league said Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, it has asked the Spanish soccer federation to allow Villarreal’s regular season home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, FILE)

(AP) – NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season. It also includes higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. The deal runs through the 2030 season. It was accepted by the 32 team owners last month. The NFL Players Association’s membership spent the last week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board narrowly rejected it by a 6-5 vote and the player representatives voted 17-14 in favor, with one abstention. Ratification required a simple majority. Results were announced Sunday.

