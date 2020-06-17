2 racing legends to be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame

(WKRG) — Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join his late father in NASCAR’s Hall of Fame next year, the feature attraction in the class of 2021.

Junior won 26 races during his Cup career, including two Daytona 500s and the 2001 Pepsi 400 – four months after his father’s death at the same track in February.

Alabama native Red Farmer was elected through the pioneer ballot. Farmer is still racing at the age of 87, and he’s been a fan favorite for years at Mobile International Speedway and Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola. Farmer has won over 75 races and still races on the Talladega short track.

