Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Primary 2020 Elections Results
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Shots fired at Prichard Police
Swimmer found after five hours
Space Force flag revealed
Video
Gulf Shores High School graduation
Yes! We’re OPEN!
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
2020 News 5’s Color the Weather Winners!
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
NFL Draft
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Live golf returns to TV with a different look at Seminole
Top Stories
Bye buy games? G5 could lose millions in Power 5 payouts
City of Malmo set to relocate vandalized Ibrahimovic statue
US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury
Ernie Gonzalez, winner of 1986 Pensacola Open, dies at 59
Special Reports
Digital Extra
Coronavirus
WKRG “Open for Business” on the Gulf Coast initiative
News 5 Investigates
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Haunted History
Holiday Scams
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
5 Things You Need To Know
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Golden Apple
Healthcare Heroes
Mark Your Calendar
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Katy Keene Star, Lucy Hale Talks About Season Finale
Video
Top Stories
Four hammerhead sharks surprise boaters at Crab Island in Destin
Video
Top Stories
Entertainment venues ready and waiting to re-open
Video
Florida’s 2 biggest counties preparing to reopen
DC’s Stargirl Shares a Relatable Moment From the Pilot Episode
Video
Man finds 2.6 to 5 million-year-old Great White Shark tooth on Dauphin Island
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
Sports
Posted:
May 16, 2020 / 06:11 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 16, 2020 / 06:11 AM CDT
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Mobile County has deadliest COVID-19 week
Video
Man hospitalized for 47 days with COVID gets to go home
Video
Lawyer: Security video in Arbery case may show water breaks
BIKER DAD: Arrest made in the murder of well-known Mobile biker
Video
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Mobile County has deadliest COVID-19 week
Video
Man hospitalized for 47 days with COVID gets to go home
Video
Lawyer: Security video in Arbery case may show water breaks
BIKER DAD: Arrest made in the murder of well-known Mobile biker
Video