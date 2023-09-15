ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Ronde Barber is coming home to Cave Spring High School for the September 22nd homecoming game at Bogle Stadium against Blacksburg.

Barber, a 1993 graduate of Cave Spring, will be recognized during the pregame activities for his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Fans wishing to attend the game are encouraged to arrive early for the recognition event that will take place around 6:30p.m. on September 22nd.