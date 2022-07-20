MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bengals announced Wednesday, July 20, that Willie and former Bengal WR Isaac Curtis will join the team’s Ring of Honor during the Dolphins game.

Willie played 12 seasons in Cincinnati and is regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in team history. The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, against the Dolphins. Willie told WKRG News 5, “It’s an honor to be the first player in the Ring of Honor to play in Paul Brown Stadium, I want to thank the Bengals season ticket holders who vote who makes the Ring of Honor.”

The Bengals started the Ring of Honor last year, in the inaugural class, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson, Anthony Munoz and Ken Riley. Former Vigor player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile was inducted into the Tennessee Titans Ring of Honor last season.

Robert played for the Houston Oilers who became the Titans in 1999. Brazile coached Anderson when he was at Vigor.