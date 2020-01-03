President Trump headed to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff Championship Game

Sports

by: WGNO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Sources have confirmed, President Donald Trump will be attending the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers on Monday, January 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

The real question is, will the President be wearing purple and gold or purple and orange?

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories