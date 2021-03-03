Prep hoops woes continue for lower Alabama

No titles in 2021 for the southern part of the state

With losses Wednesday by the Spanish Fort boys in the 6A championship game and the St. Luke’s girls in a 2A semi-final, Lower Alabama has gone another year without winning a state basketball title.

332 state boys championships have been awared by the AHSAA in 101 years. Teams from Lower Alabama have won just 13.

Girls teams from southwest Alabama have fared slightly better. Since AHSAA girls basketball championships were first staged in 1978. 257 titles have now been awarded — 20 to teams from the WKRG viewing area.