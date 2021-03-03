Prep hoops woes continue for lower Alabama

Sports

No titles in 2021 for the southern part of the state

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With losses Wednesday by the Spanish Fort boys in the 6A championship game and the St. Luke’s girls in a 2A semi-final, Lower Alabama has gone another year without winning a state basketball title.

332 state boys championships have been awared by the AHSAA in 101 years. Teams from Lower Alabama have won just 13.

Girls teams from southwest Alabama have fared slightly better. Since AHSAA girls basketball championships were first staged in 1978. 257 titles have now been awarded — 20 to teams from the WKRG viewing area.

BOYS CHAMPIONYEARCLASS
Williamson20204A
McGill-Toolen20167A
LeFlore20076A
Williamson20075A
Hillcrest-Evergreen20064A
LeFlore20026A
Blount20015A
UMS-Wright19983A
B.C. Rain19975A
LeFlore19896A
LeFlore19866A
J.F. Shields19722A
Murphy1956AA
T.R. Miller1952A
GIRLS CHAMPION
LeFlore20166A
Faith Academy20135A
J.F. Shields20101A
LeFlore20095A
McIntosh20071A
McIntosh20061A
T.R. Miller20024A
T.R. Miller19964A
T.R. Miller19954A
St. Paul’s19953A
LeFlore19946A
Clarke County19914A
Clarke County19904A
Vigor19896A
Williamson19895A
McGill-Toolen19886A
Monroe County19875A
Williamson19866A
McGill-Toolen19814A
McGill-Toolen19804A
Julius T. Wright19781A

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories