Possible names for Bay Bears after move

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Potential future name for Bay Bears

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- After the end of the 2019 Southern League baseball season our Mobile Bay Bears will be on the move to Madison Alabama just outside of Huntsville.

With the move, the name Bay Bears will not be taken with the club. Currently, the team is polling locals to see what the ultimate name of the team will be. There are 10 choices that people are able to vote on now.

They are, in alphabetical order; Army Ants, Comet Jockeys, Glo Worms, Lunartics, Moon Possums, Puffy Head Bird Legs, Space Chimps, Space Sloths, Thundersharks, and Trash Pandas.

For more of an explanation of the names and where a vote can be cast, click here: NorthAlabamaBaseball.com