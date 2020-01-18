Pigskin All-Star Invitational to be held at Satsuma High School Sunday

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl is a week from tomorrow, but another all-star game will be played Sunday at Satsuma High School where college athletes are hoping to be discovered.

Hundreds of college seniors who don’t have a high draft grade are in Mobile this week taking part in the very first Pigskin All-Star Invitational.

“It’s another opportunity for us to play, another opportunity to showcase our talents and stuff like that. It is another opportunity to build bond, meet some great player and just get after it with them,” says Tyshaun Render, Middle Tennessee DL.

Former Cowboys defensive back Kevin Smith is one of the coaches.

“I think some of these guys are on the radar. It just happens that the NFL scouts, I think the timing the way they position the game, people will be flying in town, we are filming all the reps. It doesn’t hurt when you get the big wigs in town, the Jerry Jones of the world and some of the bigger guys. It’s not hard to send a scout or two, if you are a lower level scout, hey man go check that game out, why wouldn’t you do it!”

The Pigskin All-Star Invitational was created by two former high school players who have roots in arena football and the CFL.

“Good talent out here for the first time but, what we want to grow is something for these kids that are underrated and do this every year before Senior Bowl gets started and hopefully get these NFL teams to say we will come in a couple of days early and give these kids a chance to see more guys than they would see when they come to town,” say Chris Williams, one of the invitational founders.

Players from small school programs to D1s are still chasing that dream and it might come true in Mobile.

“It’s a big opportunity for me and for Tulane. You know Tulane is often overlooked but, just trying to put talent on the board and just show everybody what Tulane has,” says Keshawn. “I keep it real with myself and take it day by day, it’s my opportunity that got right now, I’m going to make the most of it and take advantage.”

