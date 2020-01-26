PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant youth basketball tournament in Calabasas cancelled after news of athlete’s death

Calabasas Cali. (KSEE 24/CBS47) — News anchor Alexan Balekian from KSEE 24 took photos this morning at the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas as the children received the news of Bryant’s death.

A youth team from Fresno’s Tenaya Middle School was on the court playing when the news was delivered. All games were cancelled immediately.

A photo from the #MambaCup in #calabasas Tenaya team was playing in #KobeBryant tournament that was cancelled right after they heard the news.@KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/HQynh6A5TP — Alexan Balekian (@RealALEXAN) January 26, 2020

This photo taken this morning at #KobeBryant tournament in #calabasas as the kids received the news. A youth team from Tenaya was playing in the tournament when they received the news and cancelled games. #heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/8uqbX4idvQ — Alexan Balekian (@RealALEXAN) January 26, 2020

