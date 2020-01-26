PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant youth basketball tournament in Calabasas cancelled after news of athlete’s death

Photo Credit: Alexan Balekian of KSEE24

Calabasas Cali. (KSEE 24/CBS47) — News anchor Alexan Balekian from KSEE 24 took photos this morning at the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas as the children received the news of Bryant’s death.

A youth team from Fresno’s Tenaya Middle School was on the court playing when the news was delivered. All games were cancelled immediately.

