PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant youth basketball tournament in Calabasas cancelled after news of athlete’s death

Calabasas Cali. (KSEE 24/CBS47) — News anchor Alexan Balekian from KSEE 24 took photos this morning at the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas as the children received the news of Bryant’s death.
A youth team from Fresno’s Tenaya Middle School was on the court playing when the news was delivered. All games were cancelled immediately.
A photo from the #MambaCup in #calabasas Tenaya team was playing in #KobeBryant tournament that was cancelled right after they heard the news.@KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/HQynh6A5TP— Alexan Balekian (@RealALEXAN) January 26, 2020
This photo taken this morning at #KobeBryant tournament in #calabasas as the kids received the news. A youth team from Tenaya was playing in the tournament when they received the news and cancelled games. #heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/8uqbX4idvQ— Alexan Balekian (@RealALEXAN) January 26, 2020
