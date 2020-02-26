Photo shows sweet moment between Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and fan

by: WHNT Web Staff

Credit: David Methvin Pierce

(WHNT) – A sweet picture of Alabama football star Tua Tagovailoa is being shared all over social media.

David Pierce shared this photo to his Facebook page. In the post, Pierce says it happened while  he was at the Parkway Place Mall Saturday.

He said Tua and Mark Ingram were signing autographs on the bottom floor when a small blond girl came through the crowd and clung to Tua. 

The post says that Tua placed his hand around her and continued signing Bama memorabilia.

Pierce says they held each other for a minute or two until she finally let go and walked away. 

The post goes on to say — that is the kind of person Tua is.

