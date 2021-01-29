Phillies make it official, sign J.T. Realmuto to 5-year deal

FILE – Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto follows through after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Robbie Erlin during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Philadelphia, in this Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, file photo. The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, because Realmuto’s deal was pending a successful physical.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $115.5 million, five-year contract on Friday.

Realmuto is scheduled to speak to reporters on Monday.

Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable on July 15 in 2026 and 2027, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Realmuto gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years.

He would receive a $1 million assignment bonus each time he is traded, payable by the acquiring team.

He would get $50,000 each for every All-Star appearance, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger, $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP. He would get $500,000 for winning an MVP, $50,000 for second and $25,000 for third.

Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million became the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that covered 2011-18.

Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in February 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sánchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami along with pitching prospect Will Stewart and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

Realmuto made his second NL All-Star team with the Phillies in 2019 and earned a Gold Glove. He had career-highs in homers (25), RBIs (83) and slugging percentage (.493) that season.

Realmuto, who turns 30 in March, hit .266 with 11 homers, 32 RBIs and a career-best OPS of .840 last season. He earned $3,703,704 prorated for the pandemic-shortened season from a $10 million salary.

His deal is the second-largest of the offseason behind outfielder George Springer’s $150 million, six-year contract with Toronto.

To make room for Realmuto on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Ian Hamilton for assignment. Hamilton had been claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners last month.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports