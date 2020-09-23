Perine makes NFL debut

Sports

Theodore grad features for the New York Jets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a recap of Week 2 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson played on 25% of Washington’s defensive plays but did not record a tackle in the team’s loss at Arizona.

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was inactive for a second straight week. He is nursing a hamstring injury

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Fluker played only on special teams in the Ravens win over Houston

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano was two of three on field goal attempts, missing from 57 yards in a loss to Chicago

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 95% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Baltimore

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders as they gained 375 total yards on offense and beat the Saints 34-24

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones was held to two receptions in the Falcons loss at Dallas

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Baltimore

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine made his NFL debut, playing nine snaps and rushing three times for 17 yards in the was not active for his first NFL game – a Jets loss to Buffalo

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith rushed five times for 20 yards in the Falcons loss at Dallas 

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth recorded two tackles on six snaps in the Colts win over Minnesota

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt had three solo tackles for the Niners in a victory over the Jets

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had six combined tackles for the Niners in a win over the Jets

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories