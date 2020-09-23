Perine makes NFL debut

Here is a recap of Week 2 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson played on 25% of Washington’s defensive plays but did not record a tackle in the team’s loss at Arizona.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was inactive for a second straight week. He is nursing a hamstring injury
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Baltimore
Fluker played only on special teams in the Ravens win over Houston
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano was two of three on field goal attempts, missing from 57 yards in a loss to Chicago
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 95% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Baltimore
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders as they gained 375 total yards on offense and beat the Saints 34-24
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones was held to two receptions in the Falcons loss at Dallas
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Baltimore
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine made his NFL debut, playing nine snaps and rushing three times for 17 yards in the was not active for his first NFL game – a Jets loss to Buffalo
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith rushed five times for 20 yards in the Falcons loss at Dallas
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth recorded two tackles on six snaps in the Colts win over Minnesota
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt had three solo tackles for the Niners in a victory over the Jets
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward had six combined tackles for the Niners in a win over the Jets