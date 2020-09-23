Perine makes NFL debut

Theodore grad features for the New York Jets

Here is a recap of Week 2 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson played on 25% of Washington’s defensive plays but did not record a tackle in the team’s loss at Arizona.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was inactive for a second straight week. He is nursing a hamstring injury

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Baltimore

Fluker played only on special teams in the Ravens win over Houston

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano was two of three on field goal attempts, missing from 57 yards in a loss to Chicago

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 95% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Baltimore

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders as they gained 375 total yards on offense and beat the Saints 34-24

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones was held to two receptions in the Falcons loss at Dallas

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans loss to Baltimore

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine made his NFL debut, playing nine snaps and rushing three times for 17 yards in the was not active for his first NFL game – a Jets loss to Buffalo

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves remains on Washington’s practice squad

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith rushed five times for 20 yards in the Falcons loss at Dallas

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth recorded two tackles on six snaps in the Colts win over Minnesota

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt had three solo tackles for the Niners in a victory over the Jets

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had six combined tackles for the Niners in a win over the Jets