TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in school history, the Gulf Shores Dolphins are 5A State Champions! Top-ranked Gulf Shores defeated No. 2 Ramsay, 21-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Thursday.

The win completes a perfect 15-0 season by the Dolphins. Ramsay was the reigning Class 5A champion.

Gulf Shores running back Ronnie Royal scored twice in the first half to help the Dolphins to a 21-0 lead. Royal was the game’s MVP. The Dolphins were able to hold off the Rams down the stretch to take home the program’s first ever blue map.

This story will be updated.