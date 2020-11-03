Pensacola’s Morris activated by N.Y. Giants

Pensacola native Alfred Morris is getting a chance to revive his NFL career. Morris was activated by the New York Giants Monday from the team’s practice squad.

The 31-year-old Morris is seeing playing time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football – his first action since Week 9 of last season when he played his one and only game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Morris, a Pine Forest High graduate, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons with the Washington Redskins (2012-14) and later played for the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona.