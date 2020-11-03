Pensacola’s Morris activated by N.Y. Giants

Sports

Veteran running back seeing action on Monday Night Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola native Alfred Morris is getting a chance to revive his NFL career. Morris was activated by the New York Giants Monday from the team’s practice squad.

The 31-year-old Morris is seeing playing time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football – his first action since Week 9 of last season when he played his one and only game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Morris, a Pine Forest High graduate, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons with the Washington Redskins (2012-14) and later played for the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories