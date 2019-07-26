Pensacola angler competing in Australia

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Matthew Vann of Pensacola is competing in the Hobie Fishing Worlds 8 kayak tournament in Australia.
Vann grew up fishing and enjoys the sport locally from Navarre Beach to Perdido Key. He first competed in the Hobie Fishing Worlds 6 in 2016. That year the competition was held in Louisiana. This year is the first competition he has competed in outside of the United States.
Friday marks day 3 of the competition.
You can follow Matthew’s journey here for updates throughout the tournament.