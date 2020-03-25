Pelican’s Todd Graffagnini calls Brees boys’ slam dunk contest

New Orleans Saints star QB Drew Brees is using the time away from the team facility to spend some fun family time.

Here was the most creative dunk of the competition…it’s called “The Corndog”. Bowen attempts a two handed dunk while taking a bite of corndog mid air held by Callen. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Xsm5eTw3S9 — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 22, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans’ Todd Graffagnini lent his play-by-play services to add some extra punch to the highlights.

For the full video, here is where you can find more.

