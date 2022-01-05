Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates in front of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) after sacking quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee’s Jevon Kearse in 1999.

The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-19 test if they don’t have symptoms. The reduction last week from the previous isolation time of 10 days includes unvaccinated players.

Mixon joins Bengals sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and a handful of other key players for Cincinnati on the COVID-19 list headed into Sunday’s finale against Cleveland. The Bengals have clinched the AFC North, but have a slight chance at the top seed and a bye if things break the right way this weekend.

The Bengals also placed defensive tackle DT B.J. Hill on the list and activated receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Trae Waynes after they missed last week’s game on the COVID-19 list.

Minnesota activated quarterback Kirk Cousins from COVID-19 reserve, after he missed the game at Green Bay — the first unplanned absence of his career — and saw the Vikings eliminated from playoff contention in the loss.

Seven Vikings players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list, including three starters that are on track to be cleared in time to play in the final game against Chicago.

The 49ers placed two more defensive backs on the COVID-19 list Wednesday with rookie cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir joining safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback K’Waun Williams and cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Coach Kyle Shanahan hasn’t ruled out any of those players from playing Sunday against the Rams when the Niners can clinch the playoffs with a win.

The Raiders activated star tight end Darren Waller, along with defensive end Carl Nassib and guard Jordan Simmons from the COVID-19 list.

Las Vegas hopes to get Waller back this week for the first time since he injured his knee on Thanksgiving in Dallas. Waller was in line possibly to return last week before his positive test.

The Jets activated defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Tyler Kroft from the COVID-19 list. They also restored offensive lineman Isaiah Williams to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

The Seahawks placed starting defensive tackle Al Woods and practice squad defensive tackle Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list. Woods has started every game and has a career-high 50 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

The Broncos activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb and receiver Jerry Jeudy.

