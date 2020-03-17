Panthers: Newton can seek trade; QB says didn’t request it

Newton responded on Twitter by telling the Panthers to ”stop the word play" and that the team is trying to manipulate the narrative and act like he wanted a trade.

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 25: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers are moving on from Cam Newton. The team says it has given Newton permission to seek a trade. The quarterback responded on responded saying he never requested one. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said via Twitter that the team is working with Newton and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward. Hurney added that Newton “will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.” Newton responded on Twitter by telling the Panthers to ”stop the word play” and that the team is trying to manipulate the narrative and act like he wanted a trade.

