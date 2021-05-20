Orange Beach and Mobile Christian win state titles in softball, baseball

(WKRG) — The Orange Beach Makos are 2A State Champions in Softball! Orange Beach High School went undefeated in Oxford and defeated Pisgah, 3-2 in 9 innings. Seventh-grader Ava Hodo hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 9th winning to lead the team to a State Title in the first year of the school.

Mobile Christian won the 4A Baseball Crown today in Montgomery! The Leopards broke a tie ball game in the 7th inning scoring 2 runs, they held on to beat Oneonta, 5-3. It’s the school’s 4th State Title in baseball since 2015.

