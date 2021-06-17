Ons Jabeur edges Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia rallied past 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Thursday at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.

Jabeur, who defeated 19-year-old American Catherine McNally in straight sets in the first round, had a more difficult time with the Canadian teenager. Fernandez saved three break points in the decisive third set but had two of her six double faults.

In other matches in the round of 16, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic came back to defeat fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2. Martincova had seven aces and saved nine of 13 break points. Ostapenko struggled through nine double faults in the 2-hour, 21-minute match.

Also, Anastasia Potapova of Russia beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3, and Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 7-5.

___

