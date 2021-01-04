Ohio State coach Day expects QB Fields to play vs Alabama

Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he expects Justin Fields to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama after the quarterback was banged up during the semifinals. Day declined to give specifics of Fields’ injury. The junior took a hard hit the his right side from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Fields missed only one play and finished with six touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 49-28 victory. Fields later said he was aching the whole game after the hit and he had received a shot to from medical staff to deal with the pain.
MORE SPORTS