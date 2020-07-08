Odds: Braves 9:1 to be first to change ‘offensive nickname’

For years sports teams have been criticized for using ethnic stereotypes or slurs in their names. The Washington Redskins last week announced it is considering changing its team name to something less offensive, but will the Redskins be the first team to change an offensive name?
BookMaker.eu has released odds on which team or event will be the first to change its name.
Which sports team or event to change their name first?
Washington Redskins – 2/1
Cleveland Indians – 4/1
Kansas City Chiefs – 6/1
Atlanta Braves – 9/1
Chicago Blackhawks – 12/1
Florida State Seminoles – 12/1
Utah Utes – 12/1
LATEST STORIES
- Source: Daphne Five Guys employees refuse to serve police
- A look back at USA President Tony Waldrop’s athletic career
- Warmer temperatures ahead with fewer showers and storms
- Summer is in full bloom here
- Caught on camera: Fawn pulled from well