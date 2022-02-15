NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday at Yulman Stadium, Tulane University will opens its doors to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The game is for draft-eligible players at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

A Super Bowl MVP and former player and coach at Grambling State University said the event deserves support.

“I think the most important thing is to support the HBCU’s and the young men who are here,” Williams told WGNO Sports. “That would be the one thing. And, have fun. We have the Grambling band playing at halftime.

“This is not just a game, this is an event.”

The game is at 3 p.m.



