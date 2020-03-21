Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus ‘under control’

OSLO (AP) – The Norwegian Olympic Committee says it wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday entitled “Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and COVID-19” and signed by its president and secretary general. The body is urging the IOC to provide an “insight on the central milestones” in the process leading to the final decision on whether the games will be held. Calls are growing for the Tokyo Games to be postponed.

