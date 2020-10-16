North-South All-Star football game moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 62nd annual North-South Football Classic will be played at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium Dec. 18 in Mobile.

“We are thankful for the City and County of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority, and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premier events,” said Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA). “Several cities showed interest in the event but Mobile rose above them all in order to support our student-athletes and coaches. We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”

The contract is a three-year agreement including 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 61st game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns this past summer. The 62nd game was scheduled to be moved to December beginning this year.

