TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) – No. 25 Alabama homered four times en route to a 7-2 win over University of South Alabama baseball Tuesday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

UA (13-0) right fielder Tyler Gentry hit two home runs and drove in six runs, while first baseman Drew Williamson and catcher Sam Praytor each homered once. South Alabama will return to action Friday, March 6, when it faces No. 10 Arkansas at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.