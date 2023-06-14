Saraland, ALA (WKRG) – The Saraland girls basketball program got a major boost this offseason. The Spartans introduced new head coach Amanda Niehoff in March. The Oklahoma native and former South Alabama basketball player added to the excitement for the season with a well-known assistant coach on the sidelines.

Former South Alabama women’s basketball coach Terry Fowler agreed to join the Spartans program bringing with him a wealth of collegiate knowledge and experience. Fowler led the Jags program for a decade (2013-2023) and won the division title in 2020-21. Similarly, Niehoff enjoyed a lot of success at St. Paul’s. The Saints won 116 games under Niehoff and qualified for the Class 5A state semifinals in 2022.

WKRG caught up with the team during Wednesday’s practice session. Fowler and Niehoff are excited to bring new life into the program.

“One of the things I always talk to my former player to get into coaching, ‘hey, go to high school. If you can give them something you’ve got now in high school, they’ve already got it whenever they go to college and they’re going to have a great high school experience because of it’, said Fowler. “I guess, hey, it’s time for me to put my money where my mouth is and I’m doing that at the high school level.”

“It’s huge. Not only the X’s and O’s, Coach Fowler, his first week and my first week here, when we started with the girls after practice, we had, a three, four, five hours where we just talked hoops,” said Niehoff. “We wanted to make sure that we were aligned with our terminology, our defensive philosophies, our offensive philosophies. And actually we’re pretty close to being on line with expectations.”

Niehoff and Fowler have guided the team through the early summer practice and exhibition games. The Saraland season will get underway in November. Hear from both coaches in the featured video.