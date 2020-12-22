Nick Saban named SEC Coach of the Year for the 5th time

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 52-46 win over the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won the SEC Coach of the Year award in one of the most chaotic college football seasons in recent memory.

This is Saban’s fifth time winning the award. He won in 2003 while coaching at LSU as well as in 2008, 2009, and 2016 with the Crimson Tide. Only Bear Bryant, who has received the award nine times, has more wins in school history.

Alabama is currently the No. 1 team in the country, winning every single game this season for a record of 11-0. Nine players on the team were also named All-SEC this season.

Of Saban’s previous four award wins, his team has won the national championship twice.

The Crimson Tide defeated the No. 7 Florida Gators 52-46 in the SEC Championship last Saturday. The team now looks forward to playing No. 4 Notre Dame in the Capital One Rose Bowl in Dallas on New Year’s Day for a chance to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami.