Nick Saban gets on to Big Al for not proper social distancing

(WKRG) — College football fans are hoping there will be a 2020 season. Alabama Coach Nick Saban is teaming up with associate AD Jeff Allen with Big Al in a public service announcement to remind folks around them to wear a mask and exercise proper social distancing. The coach says the best way to assure things get back to normal is to follow the guidelines.
LATEST STORIES
- City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives Friday update to COVID-19 pandemic
- City Council back to meeting in person
- 7 people rescued from capsized boat off Pensacola coast
- More than 90-percent of Mobile businesses impacted by COVID-19
- The City of Mobile tests all Public Works employees for COVID-19, four tested positive for its antibodies