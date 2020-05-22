Nick Saban gets on to Big Al for not proper social distancing

(WKRG) — College football fans are hoping there will be a 2020 season. Alabama Coach Nick Saban is teaming up with associate AD Jeff Allen with Big Al in a public service announcement to remind folks around them to wear a mask and exercise proper social distancing. The coach says the best way to assure things get back to normal is to follow the guidelines.

