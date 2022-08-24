METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints took practice indoors on Wednesday morning as the team enters its home stretch of the 2022 preseason training camp in Metairie, La.

The culmination of five weeks of camp will happen Friday night when the team wraps its preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Chargers inside the Caesars Superdome.

Head coach Dennis Allen told media after practice, now the focus turns to their opponent and whittling down the final roster to 53-men.

“We will start turning our focus toward the Chargers this afternoon,” said Allen. “I know our guys are competing really hard every day, and we are getting better. Overall, it’s been a pretty good camp so far.

“We are at 80 guys right now, we have to get down to 53 and we can have 16 on our practice squad. It’s just the nature of the business, and it’s part of what we do.”

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston took snaps for the fourth-straight day after returning to practice following a sprained right foot during 7-on-7 drills earlier this month.

Despite Winston emphatically stating he would like to play against the Chargers, there is no word yet as to his playing time on Friday.

Kickoff for the Chargers-Saints is set for 7 p.m.