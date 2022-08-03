MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, likewise to conference foe, the New Orleans Saints, have a few question marks that need answering ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. It is clear that the Tom Brady-led Bucs are ‘all-in’ for the 2022 NFL season. The Bucs will have a new head coach at the helm with the promotion of, at the time, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who spent the last two seasons in that role. Former head coach Bruce Arians is now in a front-office role.

Brady, who is entering his 22nd season, now has another future Hall of Famer in receiving corps with the addition of All-Pro Julio Jones, who signed a one-year deal on July 26. Brady, however, will not have perhaps his most reliable receiver throughout his career with the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady and Gronkowski have connected on 90 career touchdowns, with the next highest being Randy Moss with 39.

The offensive weapons at Brady’s disposal are far from lacking, in fact, Brady has a plethora of skilled position players out wide and in the backfield to easily pick apart opposing defenses. The offensive line, who saw its starting center Ryan Jenson fall to a torn ACL in the first day of training camp, must find a replacement and one who Brady is comfortable with.

The Bucs did not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but used a draft day trade to select Houston defensive end Logan Hall with the first pick of the second round (No. 33). Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke was selected No. 57 overall.

The following is a list of all the 2022 NFL draft picks by the Buccaneers:

No. 33 overall — Logan Hall (DE, Houston)

No. 57 overall — Luke Goedeke (OG, Central Michigan)

No. 91 overall — Rachaad White (RB, Arizona State)

No. 106 overall — Cade Otton (TE, Washington)

No. 133 overall — Jake Camarda (P, Georgia)

No. 157 overall — Zyon McCollum (CB, Sam Houston State)

No. 218 overall — Ko Kieft (TE, Minnesota)

No. 248 overall — Andre Anthony (DE, LSU)

The Buccaneers, who enter their third year with Brady, are looking to pick up their second Super Bowl after winning the Lombardi Trophy following the 2020 season over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady and the Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs.

Day seven of the 12-day training camp schedule is Wednesday, August 3, while the first preseason game for the presumed Super Bowl favorites is just 10 days away on Saturday, August 13 against the Dolphins.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a three-game preseason schedule set beginning Saturday, August 13. Here is a look at the full schedule including TV times. You can watch all three games on Gulf Coast CW.

Date Team Time/TV Saturday, August 13 vs. Dolphins 6:30 p.m./WFLA-TV Saturday, August 20 @ Titans 6 p.m./WFLA-TV Saturday, August 27 @ Colts 6:30 p.m./WFLA-TV

Dolphins matchup breakdown

The Miami Dolphins hired a new head coach in Mike McDaniels who moves from an offensive coordinator role from the San Francisco 49ers. They also arguably made the biggest ‘splash’ in free agency with the addition of speedy receiver Tyreek Hill. The two last matched up in Week 5 of the 2021 regular season resulting in a 45-17 blowout from the Bucs.

Players to look out for on Miami (Head Coach: Mike McDaniel)

Jaylen Waddle — former No. 6 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft, receiver (Alabama)

Channing Tindall — No. 122 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, LB (UGA)

Chase Edmonds — 1st year with Miami, former Cardinals running back

Titans matchup breakdown

The Dolphins and Titans faced off in the preseason last season resulting in a 34-3 win for the Bucs. The Tennessee Titans traded their top receiver in AJ Brown in the offseason, but drafted former Arkansas Razorback receiver Treylon Burks in the first round. The Titans have a healthy Derrick Henry in the backfield for the 2022 season, a scary task for any defense in the NFL.

Players to look out for on Tennessee (Head Coach: Mike Vrabel)

Treylon Burks — No. 18 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, receiver (Arkansas)

Roger McCreary — No. 35 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, corner back (Auburn)

Malik Willis — No. 86 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, quarterback (Liberty)

Colts matchup breakdown

The Indianapolis Colts welcomed in former Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason to command an offense along with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. The Colts and Bucs last faced off during Week 12 of the 2021 NFL regular season. The Bucs beat the Colts 38-31 behind Leonard Fournette’s three rushing touchdowns.

Players to look out for on Indianapolis (Head Coach: Frank Reich)

Alec Pierce — No. 53 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver (Cincinnati)

Jelani Woods — No. 73 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, tight end (Virginia)

Michael Pittman Jr. — entering third year with the Colts, wide receiver

