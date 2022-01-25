NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After more than a decade as Head Coach, sources have confirmed that Sean Payton will not return to New Orleans for the 2022 NFL season.

The Saints Organization will be making a formal announcement at 3:00 p.m. The live stream can be watched here.

The news comes just two weeks after the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs. Ian Rappoport, with the NFL Network, took to social media to make the announcement.

“We don’t know. Who knows? We’ll find out soon enough I guess. I don’t think any of us know, but he will let us know soon enough.” This was the response from New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson at her press event early Monday afternoon in regards to rumors surrounding Payton’s future with the team.

Payton joined the Saints in 2006, more than 15 years ago. He is under contract with the New Orleans Saints through the 2026 season.

