NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints listed 3 players as out and 5 others as questionable for their week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) will not play this weekend.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive end Cam Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), running back Mark Ingram (knee), and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) were all limited at practice Friday.

With 6 games remaining, The New Orleans Saints currently sit at 4-7, third place in the NFC South.

They face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.