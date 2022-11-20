MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you ready for *more football? WKRG will be airing two NFL games this Sunday. Kicking the day off at noon is the New York Jets visiting the New England Patriots. The afternoon game will be a battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.

You can watch all the NFL action on CBS Channel 5. WKRG will have some highlights and more sports coverage from the weekend on Sunday Sports Overtime beginning at around 10 p.m.

Jets at Patriots (12 p.m.)

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will host Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in a Week 11 showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. These AFC East rivals are both coming off their bye week and have had extra time to prepare for the rematch of their game on October 30, which the Patriots won 22-17. The home team defeated the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 ahead of their break, while the Jets pulled off a Week 9 upset against the Buffalo Bills, 20-17. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get 50% off your first year when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 38.

How to watch Jets vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Jets date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Patriots vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Jets vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday’s Patriots vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Jets, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. Despite getting the upset win over Buffalo in Week 9, the Jets appear to have come back down to Earth and are expected to be challenged this weekend.

While New England’s offense has been hit or miss so far this season, the defense has been strong. The Patriots forced Wilson to throw three picks when these teams last met, and they are expected to give him an even harder time on their home soil in frigid conditions. Beating New York by at least a field goal shouldn’t be an issue for the home team, according to the model. You may be able to stream the game here.

Cowboys vs. Vikings (3:25 p.m.)

Two Super Bowl contenders will meet in Week 11 when the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) visit the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Dallas is coming off an upset defeat to Green Bay, while the Vikings prevailed in an instant classic in Week 10 over Buffalo. Both of those contests went to overtime, while the last six meetings between these teams have been decided by four or fewer points. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Dallas is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds from Ceesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 48.5.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Vikings vs. Cowboys time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Cowboys TV channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Cowboys streaming: Paramount+ (50% off first year with code ALLYEAR)

Week 11 NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Vikings

For Cowboys vs. Vikings, the model is backing the Over. Both rosters are loaded with explosive playmakers at multiple positions. Justin Jefferson pulled off an iconic catch a week ago, and the third-year pro could be the best receiver in the league. He’s leading the NFL with 117.8 receiving yards per game and is on pace to post the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history.

His counterpart from the 2020 draft class is CeeDee Lamb, who had a career-high 150 yards last week along with two touchdowns. Both teams also have elite running backs, as Tony Pollard has averaged 123 rushing yards over his last two in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and the veteran back’s potential return from injury would only be a bonus to Dallas’ offense. On the other sideline is three-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who is averaging a career-high 5.0 yards per carry and has scored touchdowns in five straight games.

With both defenses logging plenty of snaps in last week’s overtime games, this one has the looks of a shootout. The model has both teams reaching 25 points, with the Over hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.