MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Football is coming back, and you can catch the New Orleans Saints’ preseason action on WKRG and MeTV Gulf Coast.

Pre-season for the New Orleans Saints starts Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. on MeTV Gulf Coast when the Kansas City Chiefs come to The Big Easy.

The Saints head to Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 20 to take on the Chargers. That game starts at 5:30 p.m. on WKRG.