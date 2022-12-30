NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as “doubtful” on their final injury report released Friday.

He sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles win over Chicago on December 18th and missed Sunday’s game against Dallas.

Gardner Minshew stepped in for Hurts and threw for 355 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 picks in the loss to the Cowboys.

Hurts has been without a doubt the top quarterback in the NFC this season, throwing for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 747 and 13 more scores.

He did not practice on Wednesday and has been limited for the last two days.

Reports from Philadelphia indicate his status could be updated in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints rule three players out and list 4 others as questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) will miss the Saints week 17 game against the Eagles.

Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

A positive sign for the Saints was running back Alvin Kamara’s return to practice after missing the last two days with a “personal issue.”

“He looked good out there today. So, he’ll be ready to go for this weekend,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) Sunday at noon.

Below is the full Friday injury report: