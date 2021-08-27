Ida’s path pushes up Saints, Cardinals contest

FILE – Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, file photo. Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — The New Orleans Saints made the call to reschedule their pre-season contest against the Arizona Cardinals as Tropical Storm Ida threatens to slam into the Crescent City.

The Saints announced the Aug. 28 preseason finale in the Caesars Superdome will kick off at noon instead of 7 p.m., according to the team’s website.

This is decision was made “following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.”

The decision was announced on the team’s website Friday at 9:37 a.m.

Ida is forecasted to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall on the Louisiana coast. As the storm moved into the gulf Friday morning, conditions were favorable for further strengthening the storm.