NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former LSU and Rummel star Ja’Marr Chase was named the Associated Press NFL offensive rookie of the year at NFL Honors Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Chase had 81 receptions, 13 for touchdowns. He averaged 18 yards per catch.

His Cincinnati and LSU teammate quarterback Joe Burrow was named Comeback player of the year. Burrow quarterbacked the Bengals to the Super Bowl, after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2020, his rookie season.