NFL team’s deep Catholic ties behind role in abuse crisis

Mobile, Alabama - February 11, 2020 -AFC Mobile announced its 2020 NPSLschedule on Wednesday, including a highly-anticipated Mobile-New Orleanshome-and-home tilt, back-to-back matches against longtime rivals PortCity FC, and the second annual Moon Pie Match against Chattanooga FC.

The season will be the team’s first in the National Premier SoccerLeague, the top summer soccer league in the country, sanctioned by theUS Adult Soccer Association. The 91-team NPSL offers directqualification to the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, which pits clubs from everydivision in American soccer against one another in single-knockoutcompetition.