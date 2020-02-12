NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Why would the NFL’s New Orleans Saints strike a behind-the-scenes alliance with the Catholic Church on an issue as emotionally fraught as clergy sex abuse? It’s a question even die-hard fans are asking in a Catholic city where football is a religion of its own. And the answer appears to lie in the bond that billionaire owner Tom Benson and his now-widow Gayle built for years with area church leaders. An Associated Press review found the Bensons have given at least $62 million to the New Orleans Archdiocese and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years.
NFL team’s deep Catholic ties behind role in abuse crisis
