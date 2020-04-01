NFL season will go on as scheduled

(CNN) — Football fans can get their gear ready. It appears the NFL isn’t planning any delays due to covid-19, at least not yet.

During a conference call Tuesday league officials announced the season will start in September and teams will play their full 16 game schedule with fans in attendance.

And international games are still “a go”. The coronavirus outbreak prompted other sports like professional baseball and soccer to postpone seasons.

The NBA suspended the remainder of its games and on the collegiate level. All spring championships were canceled. The NFL hasn’t been completely unaffected. Teams are engaged in virtual workouts this off-season.

