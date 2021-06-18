NFL relaxes COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated players, coaches

With the NFL deciding to relax COVID restrictions for players and coaches who are fully vaccinated, Mike Florio and Chris Simms wonder if more players will get vaccinated to help their preparation for the season.
–Video via NBC Sports–
by: Brian HollandPosted: / Updated:
