NFL relaxes COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated players, coaches

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, a cameraman shoots from the end zone of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs, in New Orleans. Plans for $450 million in upgrades to New Orleans’ iconic Superdome have been disrupted because of financial troubles caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

With the NFL deciding to relax COVID restrictions for players and coaches who are fully vaccinated, Mike Florio and Chris Simms wonder if more players will get vaccinated to help their preparation for the season.

